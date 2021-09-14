CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Beba’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

By Lovia Gyarkye
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

In her debut documentary, Rebeca Huntt excavates her family’s past in order to understand her present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHCeV_0bvrhsUn00
Courtesy of TIFF
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Rebeca Huntt demands attention the moment Beba, her debut documentary premiering at TIFF, begins. “You are now entering my universe,” she says. “I am the lens, the subject, the authority.” How powerful it is to hear a Black woman claim these words and declare her presence in this way. The implications of this statement — its assertion of strength and admission of vulnerability — hum throughout this absorbing experimental documentary about a young woman’s journey to find herself.

The self, like its close cousin identity, are tricky subjects to explore earnestly in the age of the internet and unrelenting performance, but I still find attempts at self-examination noble, for the pasts they reveal, the presents they clarify and the futures they promise. In Beba, Huntt rises to the challenge of this introspection, and while the result is not consistent, she proves with an energizing conviction that she is a voice to watch.

Beba is an emotional memoir told in four chapters, the first of which attends to curses. You know the ones I am talking about — they breed misfortune and haunt families for generations. In Huntt’s family, the curse stems from migration and its painful dislocations. The journey begins with her father, who emigrated from the Dominican Republic, and her mother, from Venezuela. They bounced around a bit before settling in a one-bedroom on the Upper West Side and having three children — Huntt, her brother and her sister.

It’s a familiar narrative, but one that Huntt, through interviews with her mother, father and sister (she and her brother are estranged), renders with an understanding of its universality. A self-portrait of the filmmaker, whose presence looms through the soft visual style she employs and the script she narrates through voiceover, begins to emerge.

Huntt gets along best with her father. In their interviews, the bespectacled man wearing a faded Bob Marley shirt shares as much of his self as he can with his daughter. She asks about his upbringing in the Dominican Republic, the sugarcane fields and the civil war. She wants to know why they never moved beyond their one-bedroom apartment; he reminds her it’s rent-controlled and in a safe neighborhood. They laugh together and the camera lingers on his face during quiet moments of contemplation.

With her sister, Huntt moves a bit more chaotically — her camera shakes, she shoots from disorienting angles — and their conversation swerves aggressively from one topic to the next, including the inaccessibility of a so-called community garden and the time her sister brought crack vials to school for a class project. The teacher had instructed the students to bring in an object that represents their neighborhood. “I thought it was pretty and artistic,” Huntt’s sister says. “I got in trouble.”

With her mother, Huntt becomes a different person. Her tone shifts, her body language changes, and the two rarely abandon their oppositional stances. They aren’t enemies, per se, but between them love and suspicion exist on the same plane. Their relationship is tinged with an unacknowledged racial history. “What is it like being a mom to Black children,” Huntt asks. “I raised my kids as a Latin person, I didn’t do anything else,” her mother replies. The two sit in silence and eventually the interview ends.

Beba (the title refers to Huntt’s childhood nickname) is most affecting when Huntt ditches the vague, sometimes forced, poetry of her narrative and burrows into disquieting moments. Through them, the film becomes stronger and more honest, contributing to a rich tradition of incantatory coming-of-age stories about Black women. Watching Huntt and her mother interact, I thought of Jamaica Kincaid’s short story “My Mother,” a beguiling tale about a mother and daughter’s anxious relationship. “Immediately on wishing my mother dead and seeing the pain it caused her, I was sorry and cried so many tears that all the earth around me was drenched. Standing before my mother, I begged for forgiveness,” Kincaid writes. “Placing her arms around me, she drew my head closer and closer to her bosom, until finally I suffocated.” Huntt navigates her tumultuous relationship with her mother with the same bluntness, never shying away from the unsettling parts of the maternal bond.

After the family come the institutions, the friends and the lovers. Huntt attends Bard College and moves from the Upper West to the Hudson Valley, a relocation that shocks her sense of self because the elite campus, with its manicured lawns and rich students (some of whom become friends), do not resemble her life at home. She survives, though, as do many Black, brown and poor kids plopped into these spaces, and graduates with a degree and more confidence in navigating the world. When she returns to New York, the city is different, her family is different, and Huntt herself is different too. The remainder of Beba chronicles the existential crises of one’s 20s, the constant disorientation, the realization that although you no longer fit into old conceptions of yourself, you are not quite ready to let go of them.

At 79 minutes, Beba moves quickly among themes, and while this approach is efficient, the speed feels overwhelming at times and invites some clichéd narrative turns. But during the slower moments — when Huntt is speaking to her father or fighting with her mother or talking about her boyfriend — Beba feels like a breath of fresh air.

Full credits

Venue: Toronto Film Festival (TIFF Docs, Next Wave)

Director-screenwriter: Rebeca Hunt

Producers: Rebeca Hunt, Sofia Geld

Executive producers: Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Alyse Ardell Spiegel

Director of photography: Sophia Stieglitz

Music by: Holland Andrews

Sales: UTA

1 hour 19 minutes

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Most Popular

Michael K. Williams, ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies at 54

By Abbey White, Mike Barnes

Norm Macdonald, Comedian and Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ Anchorman, Dies at 61

By Mike Barnes

“There’s Been Fights, There’s Been Tears”: The Making of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

By Lacey Rose

Jon Stewart Isn’t Laughing

By Lacey Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAViD_0bvrhsUn00

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa McCarthy in ‘The Starling’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd, two of the most endearing actors onscreen, play Lilly and Jack, a married couple happily painting a mural for their infant daughter’s room, as The Starling begins. Cue the opening credits, and we find them a year later, grappling with the unimaginable worst after having lost their baby to sudden infant death syndrome. Lilly is stoically putting one foot in front of the other, which includes visiting Jack at the psychiatric hospital where he is being treated. A project starring these two plus Kevin Kline, directed by Theodore Melfi, of Hidden Figures — what could...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: TV Review

It took around five minutes for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast to get awkward. We’d made it through the fairly arbitrary tribute to television scored to the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Maybe you were amused by Rita Wilson rapping and by the TV Academy making room for Lil Dicky onstage despite ignoring Dave completely, but even if you weren’t amused, it was over quickly and it appeared that host Cedric the Entertainer wasn’t even going to do a monologue and we went straight to Seth Rogen presenting the night’s first award. “There are way too many of us in this...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Jamaica Kincaid
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch, Director Will Sharpe on Herding Cats for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eccentric British artist who became famous for his playful pictures of cats. History remembers Wain for essentially domesticating cats in England through his work, with his funny art changing attitudes and turning the animal from a vermin catcher into an acceptable pet. But, Cumberbatch explains, the new movie aims to capture the inner life of this unsung hero.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Kicking Blood Review

Blaine Thurier’s Kicking Blood may wear the cloak of a straightforward vampire tale, offering a modern spin on traditional tropes, but it is really a story of addiction. Growing tired of eternal life, Anna (Alanna Bale) works at a library to pass the time when she is not out hunting for prey with fellow hipster bloodsuckers Nina (Ella Jonas Farlinger) and Boris (Benjamin Sutherland). The trio approach their bloodlust the same way druggies are looking to score that next high. By all accounts Robbie (Luke Bilyk), would make a perfect victim for Anna as he is an alcoholic who seemingly has nothing left to live for. However, when Anna and Robbie meet, they each see something in the other that just might give them the strength to break free of the vices that shackle them.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Memoria Review

How do you create slow cinema at the speed of sound? Apichatpong Weerasethakul delivers a mysterious and hauntingly elusive work with Memoria. The Colombia-set film, the first English/Spanish work from the Thai director, imagines the sound of memory. Such a statement might sound ridiculously pretentious, but this is a Weerasethakul film after all. Memoria echoes in the mind long after the credits roll. It haunts a viewer just as the eerie sound that chases Jessica (Tilda Swinton) throughout the picture. The film marks a rare character-driven work for Weerasethakul and he finds in Swinton the perfect vessel for his sedate and introspective style. 136 minutes of silent screen acting from Swinton is nothing short of a gift.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Beba’ Review: A Raw Self-Portrait of a NYC-Born Afro-Latina Staring Down Generational Trauma

First-time filmmaker Rebeca “Beba” Huntt opens her eponymous debut “Beba” — a complicated and bold self-portrait, exploring identity, internalized anti-Blackness, and generational trauma — with a declarative statement: “You are now entering my universe.” Her world, initially, is visually translated via a shaky cam walking through a twisty, moss-smeared forest. A woozy horn hypnotizes over a collage of images: Huntt swaying to the sea, people at the beach, her hand in the sand — all shot on a gorgeous 16mm. Her spoken-word poetry, wherein she says “violence lives in my DNA,” lays the groundwork for the next 79 unflinching minutes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiff#Black Women#Photography#Poetry#Latin#Bard College
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

Earnestness is not an easy thing to convey on screen. Too often it can tip over into twee or play out as pure parody. Though The Electrical life of Louis Wain doesn’t entirely escape the trap of the former, director Will Sharpe manages to quite successfully pull off the improbable: a genuinely whimsical and affecting look at the life of English turn-of-the-century artist Louis Wain.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘Encounter’

Who doesn’t love a good twist? When a movie subverts our expectations with an unexpected swerve it can be exhilarating, but it all depends on what follows being just as interesting as what came before. That’s not so much the case for Encounter, the latest film from Beast director Michael Pearce, who casts Riz Ahmed in a bit of sci-fi sleight-of-hand that offers him the chance to play a deeply complex father role, but can’t escape that the original premise carried so much more potential.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Hold Your Fire Review

In 1973, four Black Muslims in their early 20’s went into a sporting goods store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with the intention of stealing guns to protect their families. It was intended to be an in and out job that quickly went south. Before they knew it, the four men—Shu’aib Raheem, Dawud Rahman, Salih Abdullah, and Mussidiq—found themselves in the longest hostage siege in New York City’s history. Revisiting that fateful event, director Stefan Forbes’ documentary Hold Your Fire examines how that incident forever changed the way the NYPD approached hostage negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Attica Review

We are wired from a young age to view good and evil in the most basic terms. Cops are inherently good people and criminals are bad. What happens to a criminal in jail is not as important as celebrating those who brought them to justice. It is this indoctrination and lack of empathy that has not only blinded many to the impact of systemic racism in policing, but also given passage to some of the most atrocious misuses of power. One needs to look no further than the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising for an example of this. Unpacking the events that lead to the largest prison riots in U.S. history, Stanley Nelson’s Attica is a harrowing and timely reminder of what happens when basic human rights are trampled on in the name of law and order.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Wildhood Review

In Wildhood, writer/director Bretten Hannam brings a refreshing approach to this road movie, making it a captivating journey of self discovery. With its keen visual strategy, the film becomes an allegory for a spiritual and sexual awakening. Wildhood employs a deceptively simple narrative structure, one in which stylistic elements imbue the film with a deeper, more transcendent quality.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Hellbound Review – TIFF 2021

Real life experiences with angels and demons are always interesting horror fodder, but this one takes a slightly different approach to the theme. Following the success of the oft buzzed about Train to Busan, director, Yeon Sang-ho, has adapted his webtoon, The Hell (지옥), into a series for Netflix. Hellbound, the first three episodes which were viewed for this review, adapts the spooky webtoon into a live-action haunting tale about real-life demons landing in the middle of South Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Dune Video Review

Our Managing Editor Jason Gorber brings us his first, spoiler-free look at Denis Villeneuve‘s rendition of Frank Herbert’s epic Dune ahead of the film’s screening at TIFF 2021. The films’s all-star cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Chang Chen, Stephen McKinley Henderson and so many more. With impressive visuals, committed performances, and a killer score from Hans Zimmer, here’s what stood out:
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Watts in Phillip Noyce’s ‘Lakewood’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

The kind of earnest, well-intentioned embarrassment that some reasonable viewers will find gripping and morally urgent, Phillip Noyce’s Lakewood turns a school shooting into a thriller built around one woman and her cellphone. Having had some success with an actor and a phone in 2010’s Buried, writer Christopher Sparling returns to the well, stranding his protagonist (Naomi Watts) in the woods as she desperately tries to find out if her son is alive or dead. A case study in how storytelling contrivances can sabotage a courageously vulnerable performance, the movie addresses American parents’ deepest fears but is just one or...
LAKEWOOD, CA
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Middle Man Review

Playing TIFF 2021, Bent Hamer’s The Middle Man offers a uniquely absurd-yet-emotional take on the denizens of a small town. Shot like a film noir, the darkly comedic movie centres on the lonely but affable Frank (Kon-Tiki’s Pål Sverre Hagen), a gent who has just been named the “middle man” in a dying town full of accident-prone citizens. Frank’s task is to deliver news about the deaths of loved ones to the town’s residents. Searching for meaningful connection with others, Frank finds himself falling for receptionist Brenda (Tuva Novotny), all while dealing with his arch-nemesis and juggling the personalities of city hall bureaucrats.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Survivor Review

Harry Haft was known as “The Pride of Poland and the Survivor of Auschwitz” whenever he stepped into the boxing ring. In Barry Levinson’s drama The Survivor, the answers to how Haft survived the camps is both a remarkable and complicated story. Starting in 1963 and jumping between Haft’s time...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Julia Captures a Culinary Icon with Taste

Booked to talk Mastering the Art of French Cooking on public access channel WGBH-TV, Julia Child took it upon herself to call the station and request a hotplate for demonstration purposes. She wanted to show a recipe in action to those watching rather than make mere conversation, and the extra effort turned this segment into a sensation—earning enough calls and letters to offer her a pilot. This cookbook that took 12 years to write via correspondence with co-authors Simone “Simca” Beck and Louisette Bertholle had been rejected, resuscitated, thrown on tour, and now transformed into a television show because of her unwavering perseverance and initiative. The upper-class daughter of a staunch California Republican was suddenly reborn as a pop-culture, liberal artist icon at age 52.
RECIPES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ (‘Le Bal des folles’): Film Review | TIFF 2021

One pushed her husband into the Seine during a fit of jealous rage. Another refuses to speak. Others have been depressed for years. The rest have gone mad. These are the patients of Pitié-Salpêtrière, a neurological clinic in Paris, and the women at the heart of Mélanie Laurent’s The Mad Women’s Ball, a slightly uneven but still propulsive film.  Laurent’s latest work as a writer-director is Amazon’s first original French feature, and will bow on the streaming giant’s platform a few days after its TIFF premiere. Based on the novel of the same name by Victoria Mas, it tells the chilling...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy