Substantial health decline among older people supports need for early intervention
Up to three quarters of older individuals in Latin America, India and China experienced significant decline in physical, cognitive, or psychological health over a three- to five-year period, according to a study published September 14th in PLOS Medicine by Martin Prince and A. Matthew Prina of King's College London, and colleagues. As noted by the authors, the findings support the World Health Organization's strategy to promote healthy aging by targeting a broad group of individuals who show signs of early decline and are therefore at increased risk of adverse outcomes.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0