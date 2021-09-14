Protein from the liver may cause Alzheimer's disease in the brain
Amyloid protein made in the liver can cause neurodegeneration in the brain, according to a new study in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, by John Mamo of Curtin University in Bentley, Australia, and colleagues. Since the protein is thought to be a key contributor to development of Alzheimer's disease (AD), the results suggest that the liver may play an important role in the onset or progression of the disease.medicalxpress.com
