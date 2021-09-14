CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero Academia Dives Into Spinner's Origin Story

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Villain Academia has taken the opportunity to not only strengthen several members of the League of Villains, but has also dove into the origin stories of the likes of Shigaraki, Twice, and Toga to name a few. While not getting as much screen time as his villainous counterparts, the lizard-like ninja known as Spinner also had a brief re-telling of his origin story, which is far different from the other antagonists of the League. Though Spinner definitely isn't as strong as the likes of Shigaraki or Twice, he remains a pivotal member of the League of Villains.

comicbook.com

