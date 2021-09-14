Protesters crash former Detroit police chief's gubernatorial announcement event

A crowd of protesters interrupted an event where James Craig, the former chief of the Detroit Police Department, announced he is running for governor of Michigan on Tuesday.

Videos taken at the scene show a few dozen people chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace, James Craig is still police," as Craig, a Republican, attempted to begin a press conference at Belle Isle park in Detroit.

"I've got one thing to say: I'm running for governor!" Craig shouted before leaving the area and relocating to a contingency location, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Craig served as Detroit's police chief for eight years before resigning earlier this summer, the newspaper reported. Detroit Will Breathe, an organization advocating for criminal justice reforms in the city, has been critical of Craig for his response to protests in the city after George Floyd's death.

In June, the former police chief released a video focusing on his career in law enforcement, saying he would serve as a bulwark against rising crime in the state.

“As a leader, we led from the front, we turned it around and made Detroit a safer city,” he says in the video. “I met with so many in our community so that we can build that trust-based relationship. We did that. And as a result, following the tragic death of [George] Floyd in Minneapolis, Detroit never burned.”

Once settled at the contingency location, Craig's Twitter account sent a message saying "the vast majority of Michiganders are turned off by liberal radicals who try to insult us and cancel our voices."

Craig is running for the chance to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who has taken criticism from former President Trump and other national republicans over public health measures and other issues.