What Met Gala? Here's Beyoncé on a yacht!

By Maia Kedem
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year, Beyoncé and JAY-Z did’t bless us with their presence at The Met Gala. Instead, the Hip Hop royal couple opted for a European getaway on a yacht in Cannes, France. And while the occasion wasn’t fashion’s biggest night, it’s Bey, so you already know there was plenty of style.

www.audacy.com

