Displaying items by tag: day of caring

More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring

ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week.

Thursday, 20 May 2021 13:36

United Way of Richmond County thanks businesses for support

HAMLET — Several local companies and organizations were honored Thursday morning for their contributions to the United Way of Richmond County.

Friday, 04 September 2020 17:42

United Way of Richmond County adjusts for Days of Caring

ROCKINGHAM — The United Way of Richmond County is scaling down for this year’s annual Day of Caring.

Tuesday, 03 September 2019 16:45

United Way of Richmond County, volunteers prep for projects on 'Day of Caring'

ROCKINGHAM — The United Way of Richmond County will be joined next week by volunteers to complete 10 projects as it kicks off its campaign with the annual “Day of Caring.”

Tuesday, 12 September 2017 00:12

Richmond County United Way to Host "Day of Caring"

ROCKINGHAM -- The United Way of Richmond County kicks off its annual campaign Friday, September 22 with its “Day of Caring,” bringing volunteers from all corners of the county together to work on nine community projects.

