Displaying items by tag: volunteer

More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring

ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week.

Tuesday, 10 September 2019 12:42

Richmond teens volunteer with FirstHealth

ROCKINGHAM — Nine young people in the 2019 Teen Volunteer program at Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond provided assistance in the hospital’s clinical and administrative departments this summer, donating a total of 520.75 hours while taking advantage of the opportunity to observe a variety of health care careers.

Monday, 01 July 2019 15:23

Richmond County Rescue truck stolen, burned; benefits planned

ROCKINGHAM —The Richmond County Rescue Squad is in the process of trying to price equipment after one of its vehicles was stolen and set on fire over the weekend.

