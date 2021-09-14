Displaying items by tag: volunteer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring

ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week.

Tuesday, 10 September 2019 12:42

Richmond teens volunteer with FirstHealth

ROCKINGHAM — Nine young people in the 2019 Teen Volunteer program at Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond provided assistance in the hospital’s clinical and administrative departments this summer, donating a total of 520.75 hours while taking advantage of the opportunity to observe a variety of health care careers.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas

volunteer

teens

Monday, 01 July 2019 15:23

Richmond County Rescue truck stolen, burned; benefits planned

ROCKINGHAM —The Richmond County Rescue Squad is in the process of trying to price equipment after one of its vehicles was stolen and set on fire over the weekend.

The Richmond Observer

135th COVID death recorded in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Monday announced the ninth COVID-related death for September. The latest death brings the county’s pandemic total to 135 since the first was reported in April of 2020. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDOT hosting outreach event for disadvantaged businesses

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights is inviting small, disadvantaged businesses to learn more about contracting opportunities with the department. From 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 25, NCDOT staff will host a virtual event for NCDOT’s Highway Division 8. Division...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Eastern equine encephalitis virus identified in Eastern North Carolina horses and mosquitoes

RALEIGH — Eastern equine encephalitis virus has recently been identified in eastern North Carolina. Horses in three counties — Brunswick, Pender and Onslow — were recently diagnosed with EEE. In addition, EEE virus was detected in a mosquito sample from New Hanover County. No human cases of EEE have been identified in North Carolina so far this year.
ANIMALS
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Health Department extends COVID testing

ROCKINGHAM — Testing times for COVID-19 are being expanded due to increased demand, the Richmond County Health Department announced Friday. Starting Sept. 20, testing will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at the Health Department and a secondary site will open at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College Sept. 29 and run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

REPORT: 455 bags of trash picked up in Richmond County during August

ROCKINGHAM — More than four tons of trash were picked up from Richmond County roadsides in August, according to the monthly solid waste report. The report, highlighted by County Manager Bryan Land each month in his report to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, shows county and state workers picked up 455 bags of trash and 14 tires from 26 roads — weighing 4.12 tons.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Healthier Together announces additional $500K in grants to support equitable COVID-19 response in North Carolina

RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, released the second round of funding of up to $500,000 for community-based organizations to apply for grants to help North Carolina achieve its goal of delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Grants will range from $10,000–$25,000 each (or up to $60,000 for collaborative proposals).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

All-way stop coming to Richmond County intersection

ELLERBE — A new traffic design will be installed at a Richmond County interchange this week as the result of a recent safety study. Currently, only drivers on N.C. 73 and Pressley Rankin Highway are required to stop at their junction with U.S. 220 just north of Ellerbe. On Wednesday, crews plan to install signs and markings on U.S. 220 to complete an all-way stop at this junction. The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and should be complete by early afternoon, weather permitting.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

McInnis updates commissioners on changes at Richmond Community College

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College is fast-tracking several programs to help students enter the workforce faster. College President Dr. Dale McInnis told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that classes will soon start for the Pharmacy Technician program, which has been in the works for several years in cooperation with local and chain pharmacies.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

