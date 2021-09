When Lisa DeNatale moved to Burlington from Portland, Oregon, with her husband, Steve Boutcher, and their two young children in 2000, she immediately felt that something was missing: a community of families whose children have Down Syndrome, like the tight-knit group she'd left behind on the West Coast. Her son, Harrison, was 6 at the time and the only person with Down Syndrome at Edmunds Elementary School. A decade later, DeNatale would recreate that network of support here, cofounding the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group in 2010. Since then, it's grown to include 80 Vermont families.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO