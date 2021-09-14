How to Go Beyond Optics Standards and Reach 25km

Did you know that walking 10,000 steps a day for better fitness and health is not a real thing? Yeah, I didn’t either, until now. It turns out that in the 1960s, a Japanese company thought it sounded good as an advertising campaign to sell their pedometer, which was the first commercial pedometer. The advertisement worked and they sold many pedometers while also kicking off a myth that persists to this day around the world. Studies show that walking is great for your health, but there is nothing magical about 10,000 steps. In fact, many people don’t need to walk anywhere near that many steps a day and would benefit even more by also improving their diet.

