How to Go Beyond Optics Standards and Reach 25km

By Pat Chou
cisco.com
 7 days ago

I recently wrote about the 100G ER-Lite, the latest addition to our single-lambda 100G QSFP28 pluggable optics products. It provides a whopping 25km of reach over duplex SMF (single-mode fiber). While the LR1-20 specification standardized by the 100G Lambda MSA supports 20km reach, Cisco’s product will actually support 25km. Of course, when paired with another vendor’s MSA-compliant module, it still supports the 20km since it complies with (and exceeds) the MSA specifications.

