“American Ninja Warrior” crowned its Season 13 winner on Monday, September 13 and fans are already busy debating whether he’s the G.O.A.T. Kaden Lebsack, a 15-year-old rookie contestant from Castle Rock, Colorado, beat out dozens of other competitors to claim the trophy on NBC’s long-running reality TV show. This year the age requirement dropped from 19 to 15, so the timing was perfect for Lebsack to audition for “Ninja Warrior” (he’s been training since he was just 10 years old). Is he your favorite winner of all time? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the...

