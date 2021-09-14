Waddy Wachtel Talks About Linda, James, and His Career as a Session Ace

If you’ve ever enjoyed holding a record jacket in your hands while listening to an album from a prominent singer-songwriter from the ’70s or ’80s, and examined the credits while it plays, chances are that you’ll discover the name Waddy Wachtel. Frequently. The guitarist has been a first-call Los Angeles session player for many of the biggest artists of the era, recording and touring with such stars as Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, and Stevie Nicks, to name a few. His name often gets mentioned along with the session aces Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar and Russ Kunkel, and for good reason: they’ve worked together for over five decades. Now the four, along with “newcomer” Steve Postell, have released their first full-length album as a unit, calling themselves the Immediate Family.