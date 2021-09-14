More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring

United Way of Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week.

Executive Director Michelle Parrish said around 140 volunteers have signed up to participate in projects across the county for this year’s event on Friday.

“Most of our volunteers have been participating for several years and some have assisted all 12 years,” Parrish said.

This year’s activities include:

helping with a local home build by Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills;

installing smoke detectors with the American Red Cross, East Rockingham Senior Center, Hamlet Senior Center and Ellerbe Senior Center;

Delivering food with Meals On Wheels to homebound seniors and taking shifts at Backpack Pals and Our Daily Bread.

“We look forward to giving back and helping our agencies and our community with projects,” Parish said.

UWRC provides quarterly donations to the following partnering agencies: Backpack Pals; Boy Scouts of America; Leak Street Alumni; Richmond County 4-H Club; Sandhills Children's Center; Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program; Richmond County Aging Services; Samaritan Colony; Habitat for Humanity of the North Carolina Sandhills; Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center; American Red Cross; New Horizons Life and Family Services; Our Daily Bread; Richmond County Rescue Squad; and the Salvation Army.

In 2020, Parrish said United Way’s partnering agencies provided 17,018 individuals with services and served them 99,442 times in 2020. So far this year, 8,840 individuals have been served 48,448 times.

The United Way has dealt with several challenges in recent years, including three hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, events were scattered throughout the month of September.

In August, UWRC and Richmond County Schools collected 30,000 supplies for local students in the annual Stuff the Bus event.

To volunteer, donate, or for more information on the United Way of Richmond County, contact Parrish at 910-997-2173 or 910-206-2909.