CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February. That will badly miss the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing on Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the massive disparity in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries a “solvable problem.” He called again for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the U.N.-backed initiative known as COVAX, which aims to share vaccines globally. To date, COVAX has missed nearly all its targets and has now resorted to begging rich countries to share their vaccine doses.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

WHO extends moratorium on booster COVID vaccine doses

At a briefing today, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to be extended until the end of the year to allow more people in low- and middle-income countries to be vaccinated. In other developments, the WHO's weekly snapshot...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGAU

Latest: WHO: Africa may get 30% of vaccine goal by February

GENEVA — The World Health Organization and partners say they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines they need by February, half of the 60% goal African leaders had aimed for by the end of this year. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the vast disparity...
HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Latest: EU commits 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa

BRUSSELS — The European Union is committing 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the donation comes on top of 250 million already committed and underscores the EU resolve to boost global vaccination. Von der Leyen called it an “investment in solidarity...
HEALTH
USC News

USC Africa Hub aims to solve global health problems through collaboration with local partners

Jose Gutierrez comes from the San Fernando Valley, but the USC junior spent his summer researching COVID-19’s impact on the health system 9,653 miles away — in Kenya. The Keck School of Medicine of USC global health student analyzed ways to use community health volunteers to expand residents’ access to health care in rural areas. His goal: to influence policy changes that could improve the Kenyan health system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#African#Covax
wdac.com

Help TWR Get Radios In The Hands Of People In Africa

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Trans World Radio to help provide radios that broadcast the Good News of Jesus Christ to the people of Africa. Many parts of Africa do not have the means of connecting to the internet. Radio is not only affordable, but convenient, easy to use, and a virtual lifeline to many. Your gift of $50 will put a wind-up or solar-powered radio into the grateful hands of people in Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. You can make a tax deductible online donation to this needed effort by clicking on the TWR banner below. You can also call toll free at 888-988-5656. Thank you for making a pledge to this important ministry!
AFRICA
goodmenproject.com

Partners Bolster Africa’s Fight Against COVID-19 and Poverty

The commitment that the Group of Seven (G7) nations and international development banks announced in June will support renewable energy and infrastructure development, as well as Africa’s manufacturing, agriculture and technology sectors. The G7 nations are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The United...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

‘Desperate need’ to get vaccines to Africa – Gordon Brown

The former PM has been given an ambassadorial role at the World Health Organisation. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said there is a “desperate need” to get vaccines to Africa as quickly as possible, warning that it could otherwise become a “centre for Covid”. Mr Brown, who has been...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AFP

Amnesty demands two billion Covid jabs for poorer world

Covid vaccine manufacturers are putting profit before lives, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, as it demanded two billion doses for poorer nations by the end of the year. The human rights group said in a new report that US President Joe Biden was expected to outline a pledge at the UN General Assembly to fully vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population by next September. "We need leaders like President Biden to put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods, otherwise this is just another empty gesture and lives will continue to be lost," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said. The group said AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer had all refused to share doses or technology to enable more of the world to get Covid jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBKO

Pfizer vaccine data on children ages 5-11 expected soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coronavirus infections have increased exponentially among children across the US in the last week. The fact that we could possibly be closer to vaccinating young children is good news to many. Pfizer says its vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child soon. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AFP

Vietnam to buy 10 million Cuban vaccine doses

Cuba agreed Monday to provide Vietnam with 10 million doses of its home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Abdala, for which the Asian nation has given emergency approval. A deal was signed between the two countries during an official visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the communist island, the government said. The agreement concerns an initial five million doses, but Vietnam has already authorized the purchase of 10 million doses in total, Cuban media reported. On Saturday, Vietnam became the first foreign country to approve the emergency use of Abdala, which Cuba is already using along with Soberana 02 , another locally developed vaccine.
WORLD
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy