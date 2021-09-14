Displaying items by tag: projects

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 7 days ago

More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring

ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week.

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 13:05

Public comment opportunity upcoming for Division 8 STIP projects

CARTHAGE — Local residents can soon weigh in on what transportation projects they want to see included in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s 10-Year transportation plan for 2023-2032.

Thursday, 09 January 2020 16:17

Grants available for agricultural projects

RALEIGH — Supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development are key objectives for the 2020 NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission grant cycle. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2020 for selected innovative projects.

Tuesday, 03 September 2019 13:46

Deadline approaching for Pee Dee Electric Bright Ideas grant applications

WADESBORO — Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from Pee Dee Electric through the Bright Ideas Education Grant Program.

The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Health Department extends COVID testing

ROCKINGHAM — Testing times for COVID-19 are being expanded due to increased demand, the Richmond County Health Department announced Friday. Starting Sept. 20, testing will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at the Health Department and a secondary site will open at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College Sept. 29 and run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Deadline extended for poultry and livestock, plasticulture and forestry producers to apply for 2018-2019 hurricane disaster relief program

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has extended its deadline to Dec. 31 to apply for a $79.6 million USDA grant for poultry, livestock and plasticulture producers and woodland owners in 90 counties who suffered losses in 2018-2019 from Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Dorian. This program...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Healthier Together announces additional $500K in grants to support equitable COVID-19 response in North Carolina

RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, released the second round of funding of up to $500,000 for community-based organizations to apply for grants to help North Carolina achieve its goal of delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Grants will range from $10,000–$25,000 each (or up to $60,000 for collaborative proposals).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

