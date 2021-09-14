Displaying items by tag: projects

More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring

ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week.

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 13:05

Public comment opportunity upcoming for Division 8 STIP projects

CARTHAGE — Local residents can soon weigh in on what transportation projects they want to see included in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s 10-Year transportation plan for 2023-2032.

Thursday, 09 January 2020 16:17

Grants available for agricultural projects

RALEIGH — Supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development are key objectives for the 2020 NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission grant cycle. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2020 for selected innovative projects.

Tuesday, 03 September 2019 13:46

Deadline approaching for Pee Dee Electric Bright Ideas grant applications

WADESBORO — Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from Pee Dee Electric through the Bright Ideas Education Grant Program.

