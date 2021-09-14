CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

By By Matias Grez, CNN
KIMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Manchester United’s defender has no qualms about sharing playing time with the summer signing.

Manchester United’s defender has no qualms about sharing playing time with the summer signing. Despite potentially losing minutes to former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof sees the summer arrival of Raphael Varane as a “positive.”. Manchester United fans were worried that the Swedish center-back would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Young Boys: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes substitutions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Manchester United have to "look after" Cristiano Ronaldo following his substitution in a calamitous stoppage-time defeat to Young Boys.United made a poor start to their Champions League campaign in Bern, surrending a 1-0 lead through Ronaldo's opening goal after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off during the first half.Jordan Siebatcheu’s last gasp winner came after Solskjaer had replaced Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the 72nd-minute. Jesse Lingard - Ronaldo's replacement - played the Young Boys striker in with a backpass.Solskjaer's game management was questioned after the Europa League defeat to Villarreal in May and is under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss#Portuguese#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

West Ham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

David Moyes will look to end Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as West Ham host Moyes’ former club.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have three wins and a draw in the league so far and saw Cristiano Ronaldo mark his return to the club with a double against Newcastle last weekend.West Ham will be missing their own free-scorer - Michail Antonio is suspended.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEThe Europa League competitors are also unbeaten but have drawn their last two games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Phil Jones responds to Rio Ferdinand’s ‘waste of time’ comments after injury woes

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has responded to ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand’s remarks about him being a “waste of time” at the club.The 29-year-old, who turned out for the under-23s side on Saturday, has not played for the first team since January 2020 due to serious injury problems.And last month Ferdinand hit out at Jones by calling for him to leave Old Trafford as he was taking up a place in the squad that could be used for a young player coming through.Jones, who played alongside Ferdinand at United, has now given his take on the comments.Speaking to The Times, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Young Boys stun Manchester United at the death

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start as Jordan Siebatcheu’s stoppage-time strike earned Young Boys a famous 2-1 victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 10 men in Switzerland.Three-and-a-half months on from losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, the Red Devils were on course to return to continental action with a straightforward win after Cristiano Ronaldo’s early opener.The Portuguese’s 135th Champions League goal came as the returning forward equalled Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the competition, but the 36-year-old will want to forget his 177th match.🟡⚫️ What a moment for Young Boys! Second-half comeback secures...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Koeman defends direct approach after Barca held by Granada

Ronald Koeman  defended his direct tactics after being accused of betraying Barcelona's attacking traditions in a 1-1 draw at home to Granada on Monday. Koeman brought Gerard Pique off the bench at Camp Nou to play up front alongside Luuk de Jong, with Ronald Araujo, another central defender, also thrown into the attack as Barca sent in 54 crosses in search of an equaliser. Araujo finally headed home in injury-time after Domingos Duarte had given Granada an early lead but the whistles at the end from the Barcelona fans indicated a point was not nearly enough. "We changed our style a little bit," Koeman said. "The spaces were out wide, not in the middle. We went with Pique, De Jong and Araujo and from one of those crosses we got the draw.â
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham and England greats pay tribute to ‘best goalscorer ever’ Jimmy Greaves

Footballing greats past and present have hailed Jimmy Greaves as “the best goalscorer to ever play” and compared him to Lionel Messi as tributes continue to pour in following the death of the former Tottenham, England and Chelsea striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Alan Mullery told Sky Sports: “He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.“He had to play (in an era)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton continue fine form with win over Leicester

Brighton maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester at the Amex Stadium.The Seagulls found themselves on the right side of VAR throughout the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.Neal Maupay put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead just after the break with a well-timed header.However, after going two goals behind, it was Leicester who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leon Bailey reveals he sustained injury while scoring first goal for Aston Villa

Leon Bailey admitted he injured himself while scoring during his match-winning cameo for Aston Villa The forward was on the pitch for just 21 minutes but grabbed a goal and an assist as Villa scored three times in nine minutes to beat Everton 3-0.Bailey netted his first goal since his £25million summer move from Bayer Leverkusen but was forced off soon after on Saturday.“The injury was actually from the shot – I think I hit it too hard so I started feeling a little stiff in my quad. But I don’t think it should be anything serious,” he told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane says Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring feats are an inspiration

Harry Kane says he is inspired to beat the goalscoring numbers of former Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves who died on Sunday aged 81.Greaves had suffered a stroke in May 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had also suffered from alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.Greaves is the club’s record goalscorer with 266 goals in 279 appearances and has been remembered as “finest marksmen this country has ever seen”.England captain Kane is second on the list, 43 behind Greaves, and has hailed the England World Cup winner’s numbers.“Frightening, really, how good a player he was,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today looking to build on their strong start to the season under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues are unbeaten in their opening four matches with their only dropped points coming against Liverpool at Anfield where they played the second half with 10 men. Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updatesRomelu Lukaku has settled into life on his return to Stamford Bridge and took his tally to four goals from his first four games following strikes in the wins over Aston Villa and Zenit St Petersburg this week. The Belgian comes up against Harry...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy