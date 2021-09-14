CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple unveiled its new $399 Watch Series 7 that lets you text from a keyboard on your wrist and can detect if you fall off your bike

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Tim Cook

Apple

  • Apple unveiled its Watch Series 7 Tuesday with a slew of new features.
  • The next-generation watch will come with fall detection, a larger screen, and a full keyboard.
  • The company priced the Series 7 at $399 and said it will be available "later this fall."
Apple unveiled its Apple Watch Series 7 during its fall iPhone event, priced at $399 and available later this fall.

The next-generation Watch comes with a bevy of new features, like the ability to detect if its wearer falls while riding a bike. In a promo video, the Series 7 was also seen tracking the speed of a tennis ball and the distance of a golf swing.

Apple said the Series 7 will have a faster processor and a larger display, with 20% more screen area than its Series 6 predecessor and 50% more screen area than the Series 3. The borders of the screen area are also 40% thinner than the Series 6.

There are larger buttons new keyboard built into the watch screen that allows the wearer to text from their wrist. It's equipped with machine learning-powered QuickPath to predict what the user is wanting to type.

The Series 7's shape is also refined with softer, rounded corners, and the battery charges 33% faster than the Series 6.

The company announced new wristbands compatible with the Series 7, like a line of sleek luxury Hermes bands. The Series 7 will be made from 100% recycled metal, according to Apple.

The company was expected to roll out the next-generation Apple Watch during Tuesday's event without new health sensors, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The company is saving features like blood pressure and blood sugar detectors for the Series 8, which will likely debut in 2022.

Apple Watch Series 7 price

Prices for Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, the same cost as the Apple Watch Series 6. While Apple hasn't officially laid out all the pricing options, you can expect the $399 model to be 40mm in diameter, with the larger 44mm model starting at $429. Models with cellular service options cost $70 more.

Apple Watch Model Price
Apple Watch Series 7 (40mm) $399
Apple Watch Series 7 (44mm) $429
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and cellular (40mm) $399
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and cellular (44mm) $499

Apple Watch Series 7 colors

Apple Watch Series 7 offers five new aluminum color choices: green, blue, red, starlight, and midnight. Gold, graphite, and silver stainless steel options are available, as well as natural and space black titanium. Apple Watch Series 7 is compatible with all existing Apple Watch bands, and companies like Nike and Hermés are releasing new band and design colors this fall alongside the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 release date

Unlike the iPhone 13 and new iPad devices, Apple hasn't announced the exact release date of the Apple Watch Series 7. Bloomberg's Gurman said there have been delays within the Apple Watch production chain, leading to a later release than Apple's other flagship products.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

