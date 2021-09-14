Flash Flood Warning Issued for Acadiana Parishes

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana…. Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana…. West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana…. Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana…. Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana…. Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern...
Effective: 2021-09-20 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 915 PM CDT Monday. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Crestview and Milligan. Most of the heavy rainfall driving this event has fallen in well less than one hour. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2021-09-20 16:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeKalb The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Lakeview, Hopewell, Skirum, Chigger Hill, Whiton, Painter, Lathamville, Kilpatrick, Rodentown and Arona. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2021-09-20 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Marion FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT/6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND MARION COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT Tuesday/400 AM CDT Tuesday for A portion of east Tennessee.
Effective: 2021-09-20 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colbert FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT COUNTY At 909 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. There have already been reports of several flooded roadways in the Leighton community. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leighton, Whiteoak and La Grange. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Effective: 2021-09-21 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Leon County in Big Bend Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 45 minutes. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee Comm College, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Kleman Plaza, Indian Head Acres, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Leon County Civic Center, Lake Ella, Winthrop Park, Bragg Stadium, Levy Park, North Florida Fairgrounds, Tallahassee Mall, Gaither Community Center, Springsax Park and Belair. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
