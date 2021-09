Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews signed a four-year extension through 2024. The deal is reportedly worth $56 million, making Andrews the third-highest paid tight end on an annual basis ($14 million). Andrews has been targeted 186 times by Lamar Jackson over the last two seasons, which is the most by any Ravens player in that span. First-round rookie Rashod Bateman (core) is opening the year on injured reserve, and Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins both dealt with injuries in the preseason, setting Andrews up for another sizable share of targets in 2021.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO