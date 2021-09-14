Robert E. Brock, 74, died on September 12, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Born on May 30, 1947, in Lafayette, Indiana, he was the son of the late Everett Brock and Margaret Divine Brock. He worked for GM for 40 years before retiring in 2011. He was big into arts and crafts, mainly drawing and coloring. He loved movies with Clint Eastwood. When his wife was still living, he helped her with her Women’s Republican Party. He was a youth pastor in Frankfort, Indiana at Grace Baptist Church, and a Deacon at East Commerce Baptist Church in Lewisburg, Tennessee. He was also in the church choir at both churches. He was a “secret” shopper, and he would act as if he hated shopping; he secretly enjoyed it. Lastly, he loved holiday traditions with his family.