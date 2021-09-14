CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pit Viper makes Glen Plake and his mohawk official

SALT LAKE CITY — The mohawk makes Glen Plake one of the world’s most iconic and recognizable skiers. However, his skiing made him a pioneer in the sport. Today, Glen Plake is pioneering a new partnership with Utah’s Pit Viper. Plake and his wife Kimberly join Tanner Hall, Travis Pastrana, and Rob Gronkowski as Pit Viper Key Player athletes.

Glen Plake is a hot-dogging ski legend that has shaped the ski industry into what we know today. The rebellious US Ski team member-turned freeskiing icon is a US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Famer, ski movie staple, and Level 3 PSIA instructor and examiner.

Glen loves gasoline and gravity and the ethos of not taking life too seriously. It’s a perfect match for SLC-based sunglasses and apparel company, Pit Viper.

Glen Plake is the original radical of skiing and the Godfather of being serious about not taking life too seriously. We’re honored to have Glen and Kimberly join the Pit Viper family. —  Pit Viper team manager JP Gendron

Plake believes he’s finally met his perfect match with Pit Viper. “I’ve been liberated,” Plake commented on his partnership with the brand. “I’ve been stuck in a rut of not being who I want to be, and now I’m free.”

…Free indeed, free to help the Pit Viper team design new products, and free to share those products with the world.


