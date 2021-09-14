Bucs uncertain whether Sean Murphy-Bunting is lost for season

Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is attended after he was injured on a play during the first quarter of Thursday's opener. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — Sean Murphy-Bunting’s dislocated right elbow landed him on injured reserve for now, but it also could end his season.

Coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs are in the process of determining how long Murphy-Bunting will be out.

“Right now, it could be anywhere from four (weeks) until the end of the season,” Arians said Tuesday. “We’re still looking at some MRI stuff and second opinion about what has to be done, if anything. We’ll probably know more in two days whether it’s a season-ending (injury).”

Murphy-Bunting was injured during the first quarter of the Bucs’ 31-29 win over the Cowboys on Thursday. The Bucs allowed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to pass for 403 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

The Cowboys picked on his replacement, Jamel Dean, who was beaten for a touchdown and committed two penalties.

“He had some other things going on that affected him, I think,” Arians said of Dean. “But I’ve got all the confidence in world that it’s nothing he can’t get past.”

Arians wouldn’t elaborate on what Dean may have been dealing with.

The Bucs also were playing without starting strong safety Jordan Whitehead, who missed the season opener with a hamstring injury that sidelined him during the preseason. Whitehead is expected to return to practice Wednesday and could play Sunday against the Falcons.

“Jordan looks fine,” Arians said. “We’ll see him full speed (Wednesday), but he looked fine.”

If Whitehead returns, it will give the Bucs some flexibility in their secondary. While Dean likely will start, safeties Mike Edwards, Antonio Winfield Jr. and Ross Cockrell can all play the slot defensive back position.

But the Bucs are going to miss Murphy-Bunting, who was the star of last postseason with three interceptions in consecutive playoff games.

“It’s always huge when you lose your starting corner,” Arians said. “Those guys are hard to find in the first place, especially of his caliber and flexibility. But we’ve got very capable (players).”

