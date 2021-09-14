CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs uncertain whether Sean Murphy-Bunting is lost for season

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8YuH_0bvrcWx200
Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is attended after he was injured on a play during the first quarter of Thursday's opener. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — Sean Murphy-Bunting’s dislocated right elbow landed him on injured reserve for now, but it also could end his season.

Coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs are in the process of determining how long Murphy-Bunting will be out.

“Right now, it could be anywhere from four (weeks) until the end of the season,” Arians said Tuesday. “We’re still looking at some MRI stuff and second opinion about what has to be done, if anything. We’ll probably know more in two days whether it’s a season-ending (injury).”

Murphy-Bunting was injured during the first quarter of the Bucs’ 31-29 win over the Cowboys on Thursday. The Bucs allowed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to pass for 403 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

The Cowboys picked on his replacement, Jamel Dean, who was beaten for a touchdown and committed two penalties.

“He had some other things going on that affected him, I think,” Arians said of Dean. “But I’ve got all the confidence in world that it’s nothing he can’t get past.”

Arians wouldn’t elaborate on what Dean may have been dealing with.

The Bucs also were playing without starting strong safety Jordan Whitehead, who missed the season opener with a hamstring injury that sidelined him during the preseason. Whitehead is expected to return to practice Wednesday and could play Sunday against the Falcons.

“Jordan looks fine,” Arians said. “We’ll see him full speed (Wednesday), but he looked fine.”

If Whitehead returns, it will give the Bucs some flexibility in their secondary. While Dean likely will start, safeties Mike Edwards, Antonio Winfield Jr. and Ross Cockrell can all play the slot defensive back position.

But the Bucs are going to miss Murphy-Bunting, who was the star of last postseason with three interceptions in consecutive playoff games.

“It’s always huge when you lose your starting corner,” Arians said. “Those guys are hard to find in the first place, especially of his caliber and flexibility. But we’ve got very capable (players).”

• •

No surgery for Sean Murphy-Bunting, Bucs coach Bruce Arians says

TAMPA, Fla. — Turns out, the dislocated elbow Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered in the season opener only looked season-ending. Reality is, he could return at some point this fall. Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Murphy-Bunting likely won’t need surgery, though he wouldn’t speculate as to when the third-year...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Arians Sets Timeline For Murphy-Bunting’s Injury

Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting left the season opener against Dallas with an elbow injury on Thursday. On Monday he was placed on the team’s short term IR with a designation of a dislocated elbow. During Tuesday’s practice Murphy-Bunting was seen in a sling. After practice head coach Bruce Arians gave an update on the third-year corner’s injury status.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting's injury could be season-ending

The injury news continues to get worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the defending Super Bowl champions prepare to host the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday. It was learned Monday that Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner is expected to miss 10-12 weeks of action because he requires surgery to repair a torn tendon in his finger, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also went on injured reserve due to the dislocated elbow he suffered in the first quarter of last Thursday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
