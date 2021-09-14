CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with new chip, smaller notch, and better cameras

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has revealed the latest edition to its iPhone range, the iPhone 13. It comes with a new camera arrangement, a more powerful chip, a thinner notch, and more. Since its debut in the iPhone X, the notch — which houses the phone’s Face ID system and front-facing camera — has been divisive. Apple seems to have listened to dissenters and has shrunk the notch’s width by 20%, making it less intrusive in use.

www.digitaltrends.com

