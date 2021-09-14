Faith No More cancels Stage AE date due to health issues
The Faith No More concert scheduled for Stage AE on Sept. 21 has been canceled due to the mental health of frontman Mike Patton. The 53-year-old posted a statement on social media Tuesday, saying, “Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands’ support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."www.post-gazette.com
