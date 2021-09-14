Appeals about majority support won’t convince politicians focused on minority approval

If you present Americans with the actual scope of the vaccine rule implemented by the Biden administration — businesses with 100 or more people need every employee to be vaccinated or to be tested for the coronavirus weekly — most approve of the idea. Polling from Ipsos conducted for Axios found that 6 in 10 Americans agree with the policy, a level of support that’s not terribly common in politics these days and the sort of thing that would probably allow a president to feel more comfortable with the decision.