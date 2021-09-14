Road Trip to Car Buying
Jump in the driver’s seat for an in-depth look at the entire process of purchasing a car. From what to do before you shop, through the curves of the test drive, to driving away with the new keys in your hand. This seminar is part of the Money Matters series of personal financial literacy in collaboration with libraries and credit unions across the Front Range. No registration required. Class link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtdeyrqjkvE9BlME5P9G4oMtfue4dCTmfN?_x_zm_rtaid=3wc9hVvJSoCVkZxi_8HpHg.1621615558524.54466682e8d23598551329f11b81d537&_x_zm_rhtaid=805.www.fortluptonco.gov
