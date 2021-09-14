Miami Heat adds former Charlotte Hornets player on two-way deal
In a departure from past years, the Miami Heat will go to training camp without any roster spot realistically available, barring a trade. The Heat used its second two-way contract to sign former Charlotte Hornets small forward Caleb Martin on Tuesday. Martin, who turns 26 on Sept. 28, has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 16 minutes per game in 71 NBA games, including four starts, for the Hornets over the past two seasons.www.miamiherald.com
