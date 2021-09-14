CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

UPDATE: Virginia Dale Fire Near Fort Collins Now 25 Acres

By Shelby
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite a rainy Monday night in Fort Collins, as of Tuesday morning, the wildfire burning near Virginia Dale has grown since the initial report on Monday afternoon. According to Livermore Fire Protection District, the wildfire was first reported just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted that by 4 p.m., the fire burning west of Highway 287 near mile marker 381 had reached around three acres in size.

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

The Latest On the Stag Hollow Wildfire

A wildfire started on Monday, September 20 off of the intersection of Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road located southwest of Fort Collins. The vegetation fire grew quickly with the 10 to 15 mile per hour winds and gusts up to 20 miles per hour at times. Currently, the size...
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Bison Herd Surrounds Cars In A Colorado Wildlife Refuge

Wildlife encounters have not been nor have they ever been an uncommon sight here in Colorado. In fact, in the past several years (especially this year) it seems like there have been so many more than usual. While that's probably largely in part to more people having cameras, such as security cameras and their phones always sitting nearby, it's a lot easier to document wildlife now than in the past. Still, wildlife, especially around this time of year is certainly not an uncommon sight here in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Wildfire Burning Near South Horsetooth Reservoir

A new wildfire is burning on Monday near the area of Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is on the scene battling the wildfire. Currently, there are have been voluntary evacuations enacted for Masonville and the southern area of Horsetooth Reservoir. Residents in the area of Glade Road east to Rim Rock Valley Lane and West County Road 38E south to Muley Park Road have received the message for voluntary evacuations.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Dale, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Livermore, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
State
Wyoming State
City
Colorado City, CO
99.9 The Point

‘Get In, Loser’ Says Bear Who Locked Itself in Truck in Colorado (Probably)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is, once again, reminding you to lock your car in Bear Country. A bear trapped in your vehicle is usually bad for the bear, and definitely bad for you and your car's interior, as shown in the tweet below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An incident happened on Tuesday in South Park, Colorado, and authorities didn't say whether the truck was locked or unlocked, but regardless, the bear got in and caused 'extensive damage.' Oof. We feel for the owner, but the photo of the bear in the front seat is kind of priceless.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Denver Had Record Hot Weekend, But NoCo Town Was Coldest in U.S.

Colorado served us with the old 'hot and cold' this weekend, as temperatures reached record heat along the Front Range, it was a much different story up in the mountains. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's high temp of 93 degrees set a record high for September 18. The temp recorded at Denver International Airport tied with the previous-highest temperature, which was set over 100 years ago in 1895.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park Close Due to Snow Monday Morning

According to the National Park Service, on Monday morning, portions of Rocky Mountain National Park had closed due to severe winter weather conditions. While it may be a cooler, but otherwise fair day here in the Fort Collins area, up in Rocky Mountain National Park, it's certainly looking more wintery. At 8 a.m., the park's Twitter account reported that some of Trail Ridge Road and all of Old Fall River Road had closed, citing 'winter weather conditions including drifting snow and ice.'
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Dale
99.9 The Point

Bear Traps Residents In Steamboat Springs Home

The bears are hungry and searching for food and they're apparently willing to take hostages in order to get that food and fatten up before they head into the winter hibernation season. According to the Denver Channel, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials had to put down the bear after it...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Uc Health
99.9 The Point

Why Larimer County’s ‘The Ranch’ Didn’t Go With It’s Original Name

The Larimer County Fairgrounds has been at The Ranch Events Complex since 2003. For nearly 20 years, folks have said, 'I'll meet you out at The Ranch.' But why?. 'The Ranch' is a great name for a place to gather; whether it be for a 4-H event or to see a Matchbox 20 concert. It has the sound of wide-open spaces, family, and friends. I picture a bonfire, kids, trucks, and cowboy hats.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
99.9 The Point

Influencer Gabby Petito Missing After Boyfriend Returns From Road Trip Without Her, Nationwide Search Commences

The search is on for missing influencer Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who hasn't been seen since she last updated her social media back in August. The 22-year-old Florida native and YouTuber, who has amassed over 164,000 followers on Instagram for her content about traveling, art and yoga, is missing following a summer road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy