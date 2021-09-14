CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress: ‘The time is now’

By Tribune Media Services
 7 days ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called her a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.

