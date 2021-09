Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). As part of the OARS 35th annual river cleanup we'll be paddling the Assabet River from Northboro to Hudson MA, picking up trash on land and in the water. Participants will need to maneuver around obstacles and may occasionally have to get out and drag their boats. For those without boats a few kayaks and canoes are available for loan at a nominal charge, with notification of the leader well in advance.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO