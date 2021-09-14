CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Valley, CA

CHP: Elderly man hit, killed by car in Spring Valley

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2Fh1_0bvrabUD00

An elderly man is dead after police say he stepped off a sidewalk and ran in front of a car on Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley Monday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 60-year-old man was walking or running on the sidewalk of Jamacha Boulevard at around 9:42 p.m. when he left the sidewalk and ran "directly in front" of a Mercedes C350 that was traveling westbound.

The pedestrian was struck by the Mercedes and he suffered major injuries before dying at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the driver, a 77-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was uninjured.

Authorities do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the deadly crash.

Jamacha Boulevard was closed from Gillespie Drive to Sweetwater Road for about two-and-a-half hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Spring Valley, CA
Accidents
Spring Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Mercedes#Accident
ABC 10 News KGTV

Maya Millete's family reacts to Petito case

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The national attention of what happened to 22-year-old Gabby Petito is becoming a painful reminder for the family of missing Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete. Millete was last seen 9 months ago in the home that she shared with her husband and three children. Maya's...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy