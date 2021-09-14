CHP: Elderly man hit, killed by car in Spring Valley

An elderly man is dead after police say he stepped off a sidewalk and ran in front of a car on Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley Monday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 60-year-old man was walking or running on the sidewalk of Jamacha Boulevard at around 9:42 p.m. when he left the sidewalk and ran "directly in front" of a Mercedes C350 that was traveling westbound.

The pedestrian was struck by the Mercedes and he suffered major injuries before dying at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the driver, a 77-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was uninjured.

Authorities do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the deadly crash.

Jamacha Boulevard was closed from Gillespie Drive to Sweetwater Road for about two-and-a-half hours.

