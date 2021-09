The United States plans to ease restrictions on travel by visitors from the UK and the European Union, allowing the entry of foreign nationals as long as they are fully vaccinated. The EU’s ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU.” Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel...

