Billie Eilish Agreed To Wear Oscar De La Renta At The Met On One Condition
Billie Eilish leaned into the glam for her 2021 Met Gala look by wearing Oscar de la Renta on had one condition: The brand stop selling fur. On Monday (September 14), Eilish, 19, grabbed headlines when she made her grand debut in an oversized Oscar de la Renta gown made of peach tulle and, as per The New York Times, she enacted the major change in their design by wearing the brand to the event. In the interview, Eilish said she was "honored to have been a catalyst" for the company, admitting that she was shocked that "wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021."onairwithryan.iheart.com
