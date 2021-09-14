CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-person Virginia Film Festival October 27-31

wina.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Virginia Film Festival’s 34th year will return to in-person, with drive-in screenings as well, after being nearly all virtual last fall. This year’s program is October 27-31 and includes an episode from the “highly anticipated Hulu limited series, Dopesick, presented in partnership with the Virginia Festival of the Book. The screening, which will be held at The Paramount Theater, will be followed by a conversation with writer and executive producer Danny Strong.”

wina.com

NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
