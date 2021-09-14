In-person Virginia Film Festival October 27-31

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Virginia Film Festival’s 34th year will return to in-person, with drive-in screenings as well, after being nearly all virtual last fall. This year’s program is October 27-31 and includes an episode from the “highly anticipated Hulu limited series, Dopesick, presented in partnership with the Virginia Festival of the Book. The screening, which will be held at The Paramount Theater, will be followed by a conversation with writer and executive producer Danny Strong.”