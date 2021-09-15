Amazon Looking To Fill 4,800 Positions In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon announced a major hiring effort in the Philadelphia region on Tuesday. The company is filling 4,800 positions for jobs in fulfillment centers, sortation centers – where orders are sorted – and delivery stations.

Many of the jobs will be at two Amazon facilities being built in Southwest Philadelphia.

“We will be focusing and happy to say that these jobs are going to be serving people who are struggling in communities who are underserved,” Sam Bankole, Amazon’s Senior Staffing Managers, said. “We are going to be partnering with our local partners in this market to target those communities and get them to the jobs that we have offering in this area.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said Amazon’s announcement is an important step to bringing jobs back to Philadelphia after the losses of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The average wage will be $17 dollars an hour.