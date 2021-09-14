CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon Faces Teamsters Union Drive at Canadian Warehouse

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon workers at a Canadian warehouse have filed for a union election. It comes just a few months after a high-profile unionization effort failed at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama. The Teamsters in June approved a sweeping plan to organize Amazon warehouse workers and drivers. Amazon warehouse workers in Alberta,...

www.nbcsandiego.com

FingerLakes1.com

Amazon warehouse possibly coming to Town of Bath

A new infrastructure investment recently approved by the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency may bring an Amazon distribution warehouse to the area. Minutes from a recent board meeting show a $100,000 package being approved for the improvement of State Route 54 Industrial Park Road located in Bath. People believe it’s...
BATH, NY
Bay News 9

Amazon prepares massive warehouse facility in Clay

When you tour a 3.8 million-square-foot -facility, you definitely will get your steps in. There are wellness rooms, break rooms with healthy food options, automation and a recruitment center that is anticipating hiring 1,500 people in the next 60 days. Amazon has had its share of controversy around the country....
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Amazon to restart coronavirus testing program for warehouse workers

Amazon is working to restart a coronavirus testing program for warehouse workers after shuttering its on-site testing facilities earlier this summer, according to a current Amazon employee familiar with the project. The program, code-named Sunrise, relies on Amazon’s take-home coronavirus test kits, the employee said. An Amazon spokesperson neither confirmed...
SEATTLE, WA
State
Alabama State
Seattle Times

Amazon confronts battle with Teamsters in labor-friendly Canada

After beating back its highest-profile challenge to date from organized labor in the U.S., Amazon is now confronting a concerted union campaign in Canada, where labor laws are much friendlier to unions. Affiliates of the Teamsters union are attempting to organize employees in at least nine of the company’s facilities...
LABOR ISSUES
WFMZ-TV Online

With 2 warehouses in Berks, Amazon looking to fill jobs

Americans are finding work again, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national unemployment rate has dropped to 5.2%, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. More jobs are still left unfilled. "We need a lot of amazing people," Jenna Powers, Amazon's director of recruiting, told...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Ars Technica

California Senate passes warehouse workers bill, taking aim at Amazon

Warehouse workers in California are one step closer to being able to pee in peace. Yesterday, the state Senate voted 26-11 to pass AB 701, a bill aimed squarely at Amazon and other warehousing companies that track worker productivity. The bill would prevent employers from counting health and safety law compliance—and yes, bathroom breaks—against warehouse workers’ productive time, which is increasingly governed by algorithms. The bill, which organizers call the first in the nation to address the future of algorithmic work, is now en route to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature.
POLITICS
kxnet.com

Amazon plans to open new warehouse in Fargo later this month

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Amazon officials say the first day of operations at the company’s new warehouse in Fargo will be on Sept. 19. The 1.3 million square-foot Fargo Fulfillment Center had been under construction for nearly a year. The building, which is located on 110 acres of land, is...
FARGO, ND
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Amazon's warehouse rules lead lawmakers to press for worker protections

SEATTLE - Lawmakers are dialing up pressure on Amazon over policies that they claim lead to workplace injuries and indignities in its massive and growing warehouse operations. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Thursday sent a letter to the head of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, urging the agency to investigate "Amazon's systemic failure to provide adequate accommodations" for pregnant warehouse employees. The letter cites cases in which Amazon didn't modify job duties or allow reasonable time off, in possible violation of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and Americans With Disabilities Act, according to the letter sent to EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows. Five other senators, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., signed onto Gillibrand's letter.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Former Amazon CEO invests in warehouse management platform

Fulfilld, a U.S.-based warehouse management platform, has raised $2.5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by TenOneTen Ventures and co-led by Pi Labs, a Europe-based proptech venture capital firm. Other investors in the round included seed-stage venture fund Matchstick and former CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, Jeff...
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Amazon reveals new college tuition benefit for its US warehouse workers

Amazon has announced a new plan to cover its warehouse workers’ college tuition costs, among other educational options, as part of its Career Choice program. Though some details are lacking at this time, the company says that some of its workers can qualify for the tuition coverage after only three months spent working for the company.
COLLEGES
Ars Technica

Amazon fights high warehouse turnover with offer of free college tuition

As Amazon struggles to staff its warehouses, it’s joining other large employers by offering to pay for college tuition in an attempt to attract and retain hourly employees. The e-commerce giant announced Thursday that it would be broadening its education benefits by offering more than 750,000 employees the opportunity to attend college or finish high school for free. Employees only have to work at the company for 90 days to be eligible, and if they leave, they do not have to reimburse Amazon for any tuition or fees paid during their time with the company.
COLLEGES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Photographs of an Amazon warehouse in a slum of Tijuana that show inequality and ignite controversy in Mexico

In Mexico, some viral photographs of an Amazon warehouse built in a marginal neighborhood in the border city of Tijuana, in the north of the country, have caused controversy. In the images, shared at first by the photojournalist Omar Martínez, from the Cuartoscuro agency, you can see the gigantic and modern building next to the precarious homes that make up the El Cañón del Padre neighborhood.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

First Irish Amazon warehouse creates 500 jobs

Amazon is creating 500 jobs at its first warehouse in Ireland.The online retail giant said it is setting up the fulfilment centre in Dublin to meet customer demand.The company said the 630,000 square foot facility, due to open at the Baldonnell Business Park in spring 2022, will provide faster deliveries for customers across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery.Amazon said recruitment has started for a range of new roles at the fulfilment centre, including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, and operations managers.Recruitment for the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer...
BUSINESS
Vice

Amazon to Open $21 Million State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Tijuana Slum

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. This month, Amazon will open a $21 million state-of-the-art warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico, that abuts a housing settlement made of cardboard, tarp, and wood scraps along the Tijuana River, less than three miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.
BUSINESS
cityandstateny.com

What will it take for Amazon workers to unionize?

In 1999, 22 years before one of the richest men on the planet shot himself into suborbital space and thanked employees at his trillion-dollar company for funding the trip, a group of Seattle call center workers at that company tried to form a union. The workers were organizing over issues including low wages and job insecurity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

