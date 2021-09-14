Sheriffs of Logan, Haskell counties against vaccine mandates

Virus Outbreak US The Sheriff of both Logan and Haskell Counties say they will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccination for staff members. (Matt Rourke)

Sheriff Damon Devereaux released a letter on Monday, sharing his decision with the community. In his letter, Devereaux says he is not pro-vaccine, nor anti-vaccine. “I am pro-freedom for each person’s ability and responsibility to decide for themselves,” says Devereaux.

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner has released a similar letter. Turner says that he will not mandate the vaccine for his employees. Both Turner and Devereaux say the flu shot is not mandatory for employees, and neither will the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden last week announced expansive rules, mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

It is important to note most rural departments do not employ more than 100 people, meaning that mandate would not apply to their department. The Haskell County Clerks told FOX23 anyone employed at the Sheriff’s office is a county employee. The most recent payroll for Haskell County was for 93 employees.

