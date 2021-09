The Vernal Innovation Hub continues to offer services to the community and a new group is off to a great start. ‘Women Business Owners of the Basin’ recently held their first meeting and all involved are calling it a success. The group is an affiliate group of Women’s Business Center of Utah and it was organized by the Innovation Hub manager. The group will meet every 3rd Thursday of the month, rotating times between afternoon and evening. Each month a featured business will be highlighted and there will be a monthly newsletter. The next meeting will be focused on “Digital and Social Media Marketing Demystified”.

