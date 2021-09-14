CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Inno has arrived in Albany. Here's what to expect

By Melissa Mangini
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week, the Albany Business Review officially launched a new go-to resource — Albany Inno — in our coverage of startups and innovation. Albany is one of the newest market launched by American Inno, a division of the Business Review's parent company, American City Business Journals. Inno is a long-established brand founded in Boston in 2009, and acquired by ACBJ in 2012.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Albany Business Review

Inno under 25

This week, the Albany Business Review officially launches a new go-to resource — Albany Inno — in our coverage of startups and innovation. Albany Inno will bolster the ABR’s already robust coverage of innovation, giving readers an enhanced look at the people and businesses driving the innovation economy in the Capital Region. Albany is one of the newest markets for American Inno, a division of the Business Review’s parent company, American City Business Journals. Now more than 40 markets strong, Inno is the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

New York ranked best state for teachers in 2021

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As teachers are currently facing major issues brought on by the COVID pandemic, a recent study determined which states have the best opportunities and environments for teachers. According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, in some states, teachers are more fairly paid and “better protected” against the pandemic than others. These states […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
Albany Business Review

Alternative Energy Companies in the Capital Region

The List survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable.
ALBANY, NY
Albany Business Review

Home Builders in the Albany area

The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual builders through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Some larger home builders who have been on The List in the past are included despite not disclosing revenue. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
ALBANY, NY
Albany Business Review

The week in bankruptcies: FT Systems Inc.

Albany-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended September 10, 2021. Year to date through September 10, 2021, the court recorded 9 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 13% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#American Inno#The Business Review#Acbj#Abr#Empire Bluecross
Albany Business Review

The Atrium Financial Group Announces Merger

The Atrium Financial Group, a boutique firm within Northwestern Mutual, is expanding its team and presence across New York State, providing further opportunity to deliver a distinctive client experience. The Atrium Financial Group, led by Founder William J. Newman and Partner Jeremiah J. Mackey, has merged with the successful practice of Michael P. Mennella of Garden City, NY, who has been named a partner in the firm. The now 21-member team represents a combined 70 years of experience, and their footprint spans from Manhattan, to Long Island, to the Albany and Adirondack areas. This partnership allows this team of professionals to serve over 700 households and manage over $1B in client assets. “This partnership is in direct alignment with the values of all of us at The Atrium Financial Group,” said Newman. “We are committed to building enduring relationships that inspire financial security for our clients, team and community. We want you to become the hero of your own lives.” “Our combined team is equipped to provide better service than ever before,” said Mennella. “The pooling of our resources will ensure that we can provide our clients whatever they may need, whenever they need it.” “This team of specialists and staff are primed and ready to help with every facet of a financial plan,” says Mackey. “We’ll guide each generation of your family so you can enjoy your wealth today and for years to come.” The Atrium Financial Group works with families and small business owners who share their values of family, commitment to excellence, mutual respect, integrity, and personal and professional growth. The team specializes in creating financial freedom through multi-generational estate planning and income distribution strategies. Their comprehensive, tax-efficient approach to finance integrates traditional financial planning with cutting-edge behavioral finance. The group’s coaching and stewardship inspire their clients and community to realize their full potential. The Atrium Financial Group team is also proud to offer financial planning by and for women. The practice includes women who have earned the Certified Financial Planner professional designation, providing expert guidance and innovative solutions tailored to the specific goals and aspirations of women. In addition, The Atrium Financial Group was recently selected as a founding member of Northwestern Mutual’s newly formed Private Client Group, a specialized group of expert advisory teams who provide elevated private wealth management expertise for clients with significant means. About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Triangle Business Journal

Introduction to Triangle Inno: who we are, what we do and why we're here

Welcome to Triangle Inno, a new digital media, events and data company focused on local innovation. We’re part of a growing network of sites – we’re in Boston (launched in ’08), D.C. (’12), Chicago (’14), Austin (’15), the Twin Cities (’17), Rhode Island (’17), Cincinnati (’17) Atlanta (’18), Wisconsin (’18), Richmond (’18), Colorado (’18), Tampa Bay (’19), Charlotte ('19), North Texas ('19), Houston ('21), Buffalo ('21), Orlando ('21), St. Louis (21) and Miami ('21) – committed to covering, connecting and catalyzing the people, companies, trends and topics that are driving and defining local startup and tech communities.
ECONOMY
Seacoast Online

Granite State Fair in Rochester is on: Here's what to expect at the 2021 event

ROCHESTER — The Granite State Fair Association announced the opening act for this year's fair will be Recycled Percussion. "Recycled Percussion is well known and loved in New Hampshire and we are thrilled that they will open the fair," said E.J. Jean, executive director of the newly renamed fair formerly known as the Rochester Fair, which dates back to the 1800s.
ROCHESTER, NH
Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
877
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany

Comments / 0

Community Policy