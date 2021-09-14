CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple unveils all new iPad and iPad Mini with better processors

Cover picture for the articleApple has unveiled a new iPad and iPad Mini at its September 2021 event today. The new iPad and iPad Mini come with the new A13 Bionic and A15 Bionic processors respectively to boost the performance of the devices. The processors deliver a 20% speed boost for the iPad’s CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine processing while the iPad Mini’s CPU performance is increased by 40% and its GPU processing is 80% faster, ensuring you can run more demanding apps and games.

