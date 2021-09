STRUTHERS — A proposed line of new federal funding to address Ohio’s aging bridges is an opportunity for future-proofing, local officials said. A $1 trillion bipartisan federal infrastructure package, passed by the U.S. Senate last month, could deliver $12 billion to Ohio, some of which could be used to repair or replace some of the 3,263 Ohio bridges now in need of repairs, 1,377 of which are considered structurally deficient, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s latest report.

