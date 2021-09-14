The Recruiting Impact of Florida State's 0-2 Start

Despite Florida State’s 0-2 start, the Seminoles still have the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the country. However, Mike Norvell’s recruiting strategy must now change. FSU’s recruiting momentum has come to a screeching halt. Nobody has jumped ship or decommitted, but FSU must now adjust from a more aggressive, attacking approach, to going on the defensive and protecting commit class that they currently have from flipping. If the losses continue to mount up, the negative recruiting will only increase and the time the staff will spend combatting that will also increase.