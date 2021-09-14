CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
SpaceX will launch four space tourists on a three-day trip in space. Here's everything you need to know

By By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, four people — none of whom are professional astronauts — will strap themselves into a capsule atop a 200-foot-tall SpaceX rocket that will blast them past the speed of sound and up to 17,500 miles per hour. This mission, dubbed Inspiration4, is the first orbital mission in the...

WTHI

SpaceX just brought the first all-tourist crew back from space. Here's what's next

Four people, all of whom just six months ago had no formal spaceflight training, strapped themselves into a SpaceX capsule atop a 200-foot-tall rocket and took a three-day spin around Earth. After splashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday, the passengers emerged from their capsule, smiling and waving, if a little unsteady after spending nearly 72 hours in weightlessness. SpaceX says it's just the beginning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief's red glare

Space, we have an equity problem.When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday.In his opening speech to the General Assembly, a grim Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and poor with “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth ”In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space on private rockets that their companies built, gathering worldwide attention in their short trips that didn’t make...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?. I...
ASTRONOMY
theclevelandamerican.com

“He’s Still Sleeping”: Elon Musk mocks Bitain for ignoring the historic SpaceX mission

Netizens questioned whether the US President had not issued a public statement on the matter even though NASA and rival companies had praised the achievement. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, mocked President Joe Biden after SpaceX successfully completed a historic space mission, and the U.S. president has not yet commented publicly on SpaceX’s achievements. The first task was made entirely by the public.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Modesto Bee

NASA may have an explanation for mysterious ‘boom-like’ sounds heard in Virginia

NASA may know something about the mysterious booms heard around northern Virginia late last week. Dispatch centers in the area got a a flood of 911 calls around 10:30 a.m. Friday from people saying they heard a loud explosion or “sonic boom,” NBC Washington reports. But authorities found no evidence of any explosion, and the U.S. Geological Survey didn’t register an earthquake in the area.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTEN.com

SpaceX capsule returns four space tourists from orbit

(CNN) -- Four people returned to Earth from a three-day extraterrestrial excursion aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday evening, marking the end of the first-ever flight to Earth's orbit flown entirely by tourists or otherwise non-astronauts. "Thanks so much SpaceX, it was a heck of a ride for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Four SpaceX tourists returned to Earth safely on Saturday after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, whose heat shield allowed it to withstand descent, was slowed down by four large parachutes before splashing into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida at 7:06 pm (2306 GMT), according to a video feed by the company. "That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip with a goal of making space a bit more accessible, said shortly after landing. A SpaceX boat immediately retrieved the capsule, before its hatch was opened and the space tourists, smiling broadly and waving their arms in the air, exited one by one.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

