Information Technology Careers in Banking
CANFIELD, Ohio — In this Brain Gain Navigators excerpt, Brian Jackson, chief information officer at Farmers National Bank talks about an IT career in the financial industry. As banks increasingly rely on mobile applications and automated tellers, like the one inside the Farmers lab branch at 4538 Boardman-Canfield Road, IT is becoming increasingly important. Jackson holds a degree in computer science and says there are many disciplines within IT that can be applied to banking.businessjournaldaily.com
Comments / 0