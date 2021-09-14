Dubuque Man Arrested After Threatening To Shoot Ex-Girlfriend

Dubuque Police say a man broke into his former girlfriend’s home and threatened to shoot her during a disturbance in Dubuque. 21 year old Colby Scott Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the area of Loras Boulevard and Grandview Avenue on warrants charging first-degree burglary and domestic assault with injury-aggravated assault. Reports say that Scott broke into the residence of Maiona Laney on Tuesday and assaulted her. Scott threw a TV down the stairs of the apartment building and punched Laney in the head before displaying the handle of a handgun tucked in his waistband and threatened to shoot her.