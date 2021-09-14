CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kupp-Date: Cooper Kupp Tote Board–Week 1 v. Bears [PHOTOS]

By Todd Lyons
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A.C. Davis High and Eastern Washington University grad Cooper Kupp is enjoying his fifth season in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams. We track his progress each week here with this virtual tote board. Kupp, as well as the Rams, steamrolled the visiting Chicago Bears...

1460espnyakima.com

