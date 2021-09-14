CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Freshman Linebacker Justin Flowe Out Indefinitely

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe is out indefinitely with a right foot injury. Flowe’s injury kept him out of the Ducks’ stunning 35-28 victory over Ohio State, which pushed Oregon up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25. Coach Mario Cristobal says Flowe’s injury was “pretty significant.” Flowe had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in Oregon’s season-opening victory over Fresno State. His tackles were the most for an Oregon freshman since Troy Dye had 14 in a game in 2016.

