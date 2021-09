Donkey Of The Day for Friday, September 10th goes out to a Spanish Hospital who because of "Human Error" accidentally switched two girls at birth almost 20 years ago. The 19-year-old Spanish woman is currently gearing up to sue the hospital of San Millan De Logrono in La Rioja for more than 4 Million dollars! According to reports the two girls who had low birth weights were placed in the same incubator room and were later mixed up and given to the wrong parents.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO