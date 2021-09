A Pattonsburg man was hurt following a two vehicle accident in the city limits of Bethany Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place at the junction of Highway 69 and Route W. 60 year old Michael Salmon of Pattonsburg attempted to turn west on Route W and went in front of another vehicle driven by 75 year old Wayne Bryant of Bethany. The front of Bryant’s vehicle hit the passenger side of Salmon’s vehicle.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO