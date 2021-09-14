CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tito Ortiz accuses Anderson Silva of knocking him out with an illegal strike: “Now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell”

Tito Ortiz accused Anderson Silva of knocking him out with an illegal strike, saying that “now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell.”. Ortiz was stopped by Silva in the first round of their exhibiting boxing bout for the Triller Fight Club last weekend in Hollywood, Florida. It was not a good night for Ortiz, as he was clipped and finished with punches in the very first round of the fight. However, Ortiz believes that some of the punches that Silva threw were to the back of his head. Taking to his social media in the days following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” suggested that he was hit in the back of the head by Silva and that’s the reason why his head hurts.

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
