Tito Ortiz accuses Anderson Silva of knocking him out with an illegal strike: “Now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell”

Tito Ortiz accused Anderson Silva of knocking him out with an illegal strike, saying that “now I know why the back of my head has been sore as hell.”. Ortiz was stopped by Silva in the first round of their exhibiting boxing bout for the Triller Fight Club last weekend in Hollywood, Florida. It was not a good night for Ortiz, as he was clipped and finished with punches in the very first round of the fight. However, Ortiz believes that some of the punches that Silva threw were to the back of his head. Taking to his social media in the days following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” suggested that he was hit in the back of the head by Silva and that’s the reason why his head hurts.